The success of The Wandering Earth a great encouragement to Chinese aerospace industry: NPC deputy

A poster for movie The Wandering Earth. Photo: VCG
China's Long March-5
Y-3 heavy-lift rocket is now ready for launch after the cause of failure of the Long March-5 Y-2 was identified and solved, with additional tests underway ahead of the scheduled launch in July, a senior scientist said Monday.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has planned more than 30 launches in 2019, with two of them being the most symbolic: the redeployment of the Long March-5 and the launch of the Chang'e-5 lunar probe with the support of the Long March-5, Liu Zhirang, a National People's Congress deputy and head of the CASC Sixth Research Institute, told the Global Times on Monday.
The Long March-5 was China's first heavy-lift rocket. Long March-5 Y-1 was successfully launched in November 2016 at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in South China's Hainan Province.
But the launch of Long March-5 Y-2 on July 2, 2017 failed for malfunction less than six minutes after liftoff.
CASC successfully has located the cause of the failure and made improvements, Liu said.
The launch of the Long March-5 Y-3 rocket is scheduled around July, said Yang Baohua, CASC's vice president, at a press conference in January.
Liu said they are running additional tests before the launch to make sure everything goes well this time.
Long March-5's support will be crucial to future missions to the space station, manned lunar landing and Mars voyage in the future, Liu said.
The Long March-5 Y-4 rocket, which will be used to launch the Chang'e-5 lunar probe that is expected to bring lunar samples back to Earth, will be launched by the end of the year if the Long March-5 Y-3 rocket succeeds, Yang said in January.
Liu pointed out that they have developed propulsion systems not only for the rocket, but also for the Chang'e-5's lander, orbital vehicle and ascent device.
Liu said that they are developing a 500-ton class liquid oxygen and kerosene-fueled engine, a 200-ton and a 25-ton class liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen-fueled engine.
Liu also said projects related to propulsion should be approved as quickly as possible, because propulsion-related development usually takes more time than the rocket itself.
China topped the world last year with 39 rocket launches, while the US carried out 34, according to the Blue Book on China's Aerospace Science and Technology Activities released in January. CASC carried out 37 of the 39 launch missions in 2018, and sent 105 craft into space--95 from home and 10 from abroad.
Along with the achievement came the box office hit, The Wandering Earth
, in February, sparking interest among Chinese people in the aerospace industry, which Liu said greatly encouraged the industry.Newspaper headline: Long March-5 set to launch