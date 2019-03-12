More airlines ground Boeing 737 Max-8 carriers after fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash

A SilkAir Boeing 737-8SA (front) taxis down a runway at Changi International Airport in Singapore Tuesday while a SilkAir Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft (background, center) remains parked on the tarmac. Singapore's aviation regulator Tuesday banned the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the country's airspace following the deadly Ethiopia plane crash at the weekend. Photo: AFP

More than half of global Boeing 737 Max-8 carriers have decided to ground the plane in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, even as US aviation regulators continue to express confidence in the plane's safety.The crash on Sunday, which killed 157 people, was the second fatal crash involving the aircraft in five months. A Lion Air flight crashed in October 2018 shortly after take-off, killing all 189 passengers and crew.Twenty-five airlines around the world have suspended flights involving the 737 Max-8 as of 8 pm Tuesday, accounting for more than half of the carriers among Boeing's 47 customers, according to data gathered by the New York Times.Also, more countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft, with the UK, Australia and Singapore on Tuesday joining China, Indonesia, Mongolia and Ethiopia.The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia also announced the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX-8 operations flying to or from Malaysia and transiting in Malaysia until further notice on Tuesday, Malaysian-based New Straits Times reported.China, one of the largest users of the Boeing 737 Max-8, on Monday ordered all domestic airlines to suspend commercial flights of the aircraft, the first national civil aviation body to do so.It is now difficult to predict a specific timetable [of how long the suspension of the Boeing 737 Max-8 will last]. But to ensure that there are no security risks is a precondition for the safety of all passengers, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.On Tuesday, Boeing shares opened nearly 4 percent lower. The company's share price plummeted more than 12 percent at the opening bell on Monday, wiping out $28.8 billion in market value, equal to the market value of Air China and China Eastern Airlines combined.Before plummeting, the company's share price had been rising. On December 26, Boeing's share price started to rise after hitting a low of more than a year. By March 1, the stock hit an all-time high of $446.01."If the investigation shows the accident was caused by aircraft quality defects, Boeing will face huge compensation costs and the company will be hit hard, said Diao Weimin, a professor at the Civil Aviation Management Institute of China.The airline has the right to ask Boeing for compensation for the losses caused by the grounding, he added.Public confidence in Boeing aircraft safety has been affected.Xia Jibao, a frequent flyer, told the Global Times on Tuesday that he will try to avoid riding in Boeing planes after hearing about the tragedy.China operates around a third of the world's 737 Max fleet, 96 aircraft among 13 airlines, and the top three carriers are 24 for China Southern Airlines, 15 for Air China and 11 for Hainan Airlines.China originally planned 355 flights for the Boeing 737 Max-8 on Monday, while 288 flights were replaced, and 62 flights cancelled, showing that the proportion of the 737 Max-8 flights cancelled was lower, according to global flight data services provider Variflight.Based on the daily average of 15,400 flights of Chinese civil aviation in 2018, it is estimated that the number of flights canceled on Monday was only 0.4 percent.Air China and China Southern Airlines declined to comment on their grounding losses."It definitely will hurt our business," an anonymous insider from a Chinese airline told the Global Times.The carrier has replaced the aircraft with Boeing 737-800s. "It is hard to calculate the losses, because we do not know how long the suspension will last," he said.However, carriers in the US and Europe expressed their trust in the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.American Airlines said on Twitter Tuesday that they remain confident in the safety of the fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft - including 34 Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft - which have operated approximately 41,000 flights.Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg tried to reassure the public, saying in a letter to employees that "Boeing has delivered more than 370 737 Max airplanes to 47 customers. Since its certification and entry into service, the Max family has completed hundreds of thousands of flights safely. We are confident in the safety of the 737 Max […]," read a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.US aviation regulators still support the continued operational safety of the fleet, issuing a global notice of "continued airworthiness" to the 737 Max 8 jet, a day after the aircraft's second crash, according to a file posted on the website of the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday."The accident has brought losses to Boeing as its stock fell, and its market share could get hurt, but the impact on Boeing is still acceptable as it is a global giant," Huang Jun, a professor at Beihang University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.