Dalian rural commercial bank cites natural disasters as bad loans rise: media report

A diver harvests sea cucumbers in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. File photo: IC

A rural commercial bank in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, has blamed a heat wave that killed sea cucumbers, combined with the effect of African swine fever on pigs in the province, for its nearly 10 percent bad loan ratio, a media report said on Monday.Dalian Rural Commercial Bank Corp, a financial service provider of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) assets, had a bad debt ratio of 9.95 percent as of the end of September 2018, much higher than the 5 percent regulatory redline. The bank said that continuous scorching weather in 2018 caused severe economic losses for local businesses that borrowed from the bank, according to chnfund.com on Monday.Last year was rough on the rural bank. A document released on the Shanghai Clearing House's website said that natural disasters struck the bank twice in 2018.Seafood, especially Liaoning sea cucumbers, died in a "once in a century" heat wave that drove up water temperatures over the summer. According to the website of the Dalian Meteorology Administration, the average temperature in the city from January 1 to early July last year was 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than in ordinary years.To make it worse, African swine fever outbreaks meant that no pigs were slaughtered last year in Pulandian or Wafangdian counties in Dalian, according to the document.New bad loans arising from these food-related problems reached 340 million yuan in 2018, the document said.The report also said that another 600 million yuan in new bad loans in 2017 and 2018 did not arise from natural disasters.The nonperforming loan (NPL) provision coverage ratio fell to 56.02 percent as of the end of September 2018 from 103.86 percent at the end of 2017.The China Banking Regulatory Commission, which has since become a part of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, issued updated regulation in March 2018, that cut the provision coverage ratio for commercial banks to 120-150 percent from 150 percent.