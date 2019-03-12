Japan football club warns fans against bringing army flags to Beijing match

Cedric Bakambu (center), a French-born soccer player, plays for Guoan in a game of the Chinese FA Cup with Guangzhou R&F Football Club on September 26 in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG

A Japanese football club on Monday warned its fans not to bring political or nationalistic support banners, Japanese army or national flags to Beijing when the club faces a Chinese football club, which sparked mixed reactions among Chinese and Japanese football fans.A match between the Japanese Urawa Red Diamonds (URD) club and Beijing Guo'an Football Club will be held at the Workers Stadium in Beijing on Wednesday.Considering floods of Japanese football fans expected to attend the game, the URD club released some tips to its fans on its website on Monday."During the two sessions, the most important Chinese annual political meetings, Beijing is on full alert…so the competition will be held in a tense atmosphere…Please behave yourselves…," read the notice, which listed the Japanese national flag and posters containing political, ethnic and religious slogans and insulting content as prohibited items that Japanese fans should not bring into the stadium.The URD club especially warned fans not to take banners or wear clothes with prints like the Rising Sun Flag (Japanese army flag) and Che Guevara (chief commander of the Cuban revolution).In the AFC Champions League in 2017, some Japanese football fans were punished by the Asian Football Confederation for bringing the Rising Sun flag into the football arena, according to the URD website.The notice sparked mixed reactions from Japanese netizens. Some expressed concern attending the match, saying "We hope our players return back safely," while others wrote they totally understood the regulations and would cheer for URD.A Guo'an fan surnamed Zhang told the Global Times on Tuesday that the club's fan group has also warned fans not to get unruly and to behave themselves for fear of conflicts out of nationalism, given the history between China and Japan."Fans would curse the opposite at most (when insulted)," said Zhang, noting that fans from both sides should pay sole attention to the football game rather than political issues."If Japanese fans bring nationalistic banners to the stadium, they will be stopped. If such slogans are spotted by cameras, Guo'an, as the home court team, might be punished by the AFC, which no one wants to happen," another Guo'an fan surnamed Liu, who will watch the match, told the Global Times on Tuesday.