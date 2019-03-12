China slams US for forcing Germany to take sides on 5G

The US should not feel upset about more and more countries showing fair attitude toward Chinese companies' engagement in 5G construction, instead, it should admit that each country should safeguard their legitimate interests and most countries can make policy choice independently, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Tuesday at a press conference.



Lu made the remarks when asked about if he had response to reports that the US had warned Germany about its limitation on intelligence sharing with countries that use Chinese tech giant Huawei to build their 5G communications networks.



US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell sent a letter to the German government last week threatening to curtail German access to US intelligence if Berlin decides to issue contracts to Huawei, according to a US official familiar with the matter, CNN reported Monday.



The letter came after Germany announced on Thursday that it would not ban any company from bidding on 5G contracts, according to CNN.



"The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy has indeed received a letter; there is no comment on its content from their side. There will be a quick reply," said Matthias Wehler, spokesperson at the German embassy in the Washington DC, according to CNN.



Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, said that the US' forcing Germany to take sides on the 5G issue is like "throwing a hot potato" to the European ally.



"This kind of aggressive intervention is causing a dilemma for Germany. If Germany chooses to stand by the US, this might exert more profound influence on Germany's research and development and construction of its own 5G telecommunications network," Yang told the Global Times.



"But if Germany insists on independence and chooses not to stand by the US, it definitely would hurt the alliance relationship between the US and Germany which would also produce complicated impacts. Therefore, Germany would hurt its own interests no matter how it chooses," Yang said.



The US ambassador to Germany has issued several open threats to German companies in auto industry, keeping lawful business with Iran and being engaged in Nord Stream 2 project in less than one year since he took seat, which caused concerns in German society, and this time he was wagging his finger on 5G network construction, Lu pointed out.



"The US should hope other countries to sacrifice their own interests to cater to the US' interests and political calculations," Lu noted.



Cui Hongjian, director of EU Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said that right now Germany is still hesitating on the Huawei issue, as it is getting pressure from both German companies who have real demands for Huawei and from its ally - the US.



"No consensus has been reached in Germany on the Huawei matter so far," he told the Global Times.



According to Cui, whether or not Germany would give way to the US in the end would likely depend on whether Germany can withstand the US' automobile tax pressure, as well as on how Germany responds to the US' threats to curtail German access to US intelligence if it does not ban Huawei.



But Yang stressed that such policies that violate the markets and technical communication rules would only hurt their initiator - the US - in the end.



