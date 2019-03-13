NPC deputies file 491 proposals, 8,000 suggestions at annual legislative session

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) have filed 491 proposals and 8,000 items of suggestions to the secretariat of the legislative body's second annual session.



The proposals can be grouped into five categories in terms of the issues concerned: reform and opening-up, people's well-being, ecological civilization and green development, state safety and social management, cultural development, according to Guo Zhenhua, an official with the secretariat.



The proposed legislative work includes making laws on big data, AI, autonomous driving, personal information protection, pre-school education, national parks, revising the Company Law, the Securities Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Law, among others.



The suggestions mostly concern risk control and prevention, poverty relief, environmental protection, financing for mid-and-small enterprises, rural infrastructure development.

