Boeing 737 MAX blocked by Britain

British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced to block the Boeing 737 MAX from any operator arriving, departing or overflying British airspace.



A spokesperson for the CAA said on Tuesday that they have taken a "precautionary measure", as they do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder.



"The Civil Aviation Authority's safety directive will be in place until further notice," the spokesperson said.



According to the CAA, there are currently five 737 MAX aircraft registered and operational in Britain. A sixth was planned to commence operations later this week.



This decision came after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Nairobi, Kenya, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa Sunday morning local time, killing all 157 people on board.

