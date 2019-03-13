China's top political advisory body to conclude annual session

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, is set to conclude its annual session Wednesday, an official statement said Tuesday.



The statement was issued after a Standing Committee meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.



The meeting approved a draft resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, a draft report on the examination of proposals, and a draft political resolution on the second session of 13th CPPCC National Committee.



The draft documents will be submitted for review at Wednesday's closing meeting, it said.



Before the Standing Committee meeting, Wang presided over a chairpersons' meeting, which heard reports on the on-going session and reviewed various reports and draft resolutions.



The CPPCC is an important organ for CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation. It is a major channel for socialist consultative democracy and a specialist consultative body.

