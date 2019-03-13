Peaceful development of relations across Taiwan Strait not to be obstructed: spokesperson

The peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and peaceful reunification of the motherland will not be obstructed by any form of separatist activities for "Taiwan independence," a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.



An Fengshan, spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's voice on countering the principle of "one country, two systems".



"Some recent activities of Tsai and the DPP were meant to undermine the prospect of peaceful development of the cross-Strait relations, resist the trend of peaceful national reunification and seek 'Taiwan independence'," An said, adding that they had put the interests and wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots at stake only for their own ends.



"'Peaceful reunification' and 'one country, two systems' are our consistent principles," An said.



He pointed out that the approaches of realizing "one country, two systems" in Taiwan would be made in full consideration of the realities in Taiwan and the interests and feelings of Taiwan compatriots.

