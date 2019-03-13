Lebanon president asks France for help in refugee issue

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked on Tuesday France to help Lebanon in its efforts of facilitating Syrian refugees back to their homeland, the National News Agency reported.



"We wish France and other European countries to help refugees Lebanon return to the secure areas in their country," Aoun was quoted as saying during his meeting with a French parliamentary delegation.



Aoun said that around 167,000 Syrian refugees had returned to Syria from Lebanon by now, while quoting the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Chief Filippo Grandi as saying that the returning refugees are "safe and secure."



Aoun also emphasized the importance of maintaining balance in the Lebanese community.



The French delegation assured Aoun that France is keen on supporting Lebanon's efforts in issuing new legislations in addition to the president's aims of achieving further development and growth in the country.

