Malaysia suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crash in Ethiopia

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) suspended all flights of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in its airspace on Tuesday after a plane crash in Ethiopia.



While clarifying no Malaysian carriers operates the aircraft, the aviation regulator's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmad Nizar Zolfakar ordered an immediate suspension of the type, after two fatal aircraft accidents involving the model in less than five months.



"The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia with immediate effect is suspending the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft flying to or from Malaysia and transiting in Malaysia until further notice," he said in a brief statement.



The decision comes as Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali advised Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah on Monday to review the order of 25 of MAX 8 and MAX 10 variants for Malaysia Airlines.



Khazanah is the sole shareholder of the country's national carrier.



"Certainly the management of Khazanah has to look into this matter urgently, to ensure that the safety of the airline is paramount. They have to revisit whatever agreements that they had in the past," he said.



Several other countries including China, Singapore, Brazil and South Korea, among others, have either suspended or banned flights of the aircraft over their territory.

