US vows to revitalize war against terrorism in Kenya

The United States on Tuesday vowed to revitalize war against terrorism in Kenya which has faced increased threats from the Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group.



Kyle McCarter, incoming US Ambassador to Kenya reassured of Washington's continued support for Kenya in the war against terrorism.



"National security is extremely important to both our countries," McCarter said when he presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta, according to a statement issued by Kenya's presidency.



The new envoy said he will do everything within his power to help prevent Kenya from being used as a terrorist gateway by enhancing the two countries' strategic alliance to defeat terrorist threats.



McCarter was among six envoys whose credentials were received by President Kenyatta on Tuesday at a ceremony held in Nairobi.



"Kenya is a top priority for this administration, as demonstrated by the elevation last year of the US-Kenya relationship to a strategic partnership following the historic meeting between President Trump and President Kenyatta in 2018, and by the many recent high-level visits to Kenya by senior US officials," McCarter said.



The east African nation continues to suffer several attacks as terrorists change tactics to beat heightened security and carry on with their heinous acts undetected.



In the recent past, there have been a number of attacks involving landmines, grenades, and other explosive devices in Nairobi, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties by the insurgents.

