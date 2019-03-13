Chinese envoy calls for UN-EU partnership in upholding multilateralism

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the United Nations and the European Union to join hands in upholding multilateralism.
"The United Nations and the EU should join hands in upholding multilateralism. In today's world, unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and the international order and the global governance system are under attack," Yao Shaojun, minister counselor and political coordinator of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council.
"Multilateralism is needed now more than ever before. Parties must work together to safeguard the international system and the collective security mechanism with the United Nations at their core, and enhance the role and standing of the United Nations in international affairs," he said.
Yao also asked the United Nations and the EU to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter by respecting sovereign equality among nations and the development paths chosen independently by the countries concerned, and by resolving disputes through diplomatic means.
He said there is space for cooperation between the United Nations and the EU in promoting sustainable development.
As a party with economic and development advantages, the EU has a lot to offer in terms of helping and supporting developing countries in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through strengthening North-South Cooperation in line with the needs of developing countries and working in synergy with the UN efforts in economic and social areas, he said.
China highly values its relationship with the EU and supports EU integration and welcome a united, stable, and prosperous Europe, said the envoy.
China is ready to continue to work with the EU through platforms of cooperation such as the Belt and Road
Initiative to make new headway in China-EU partnerships, thereby making new contributions to world peace, stability, and prosperity, he said.