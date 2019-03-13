Scenery of flowering trees across China

Two birds fly among branches of a flowering tree in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bird is seen on a flowering tree at Huanglongdong scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A bird is seen on a flowering tree in Jishou City of Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Xiangxi, central China's Hunan Province, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows blooming flowers at a park in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures of plum blossoms at the Beijing Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) City Wall Relics Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows Yulan magnolia flowers in front of the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)