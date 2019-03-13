China's top political advisory body concludes annual session

The Second Session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, held its closing meeting Wednesday morning.



Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Political advisors will vote on a draft resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a draft report on the examination of proposals, and a draft political resolution.

