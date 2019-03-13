First China-made polar cruise ship tests water

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows the launching ceremony of the first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions, held in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. The first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions tested the water on Tuesday in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hu Xianfu, general manager of the shipbuilder China Merchants Group, said the 104.4-meters long vessel is 18.4 meters at the beam. It can operate at a speed of 15.5 knots. With a gross tonnage of 7,400 tonnes, it can accommodate 255 people on board. (Photo:Xinhua)

The first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions tested the water on Tuesday in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province.Hu Xianfu, general manager of the shipbuilder China Merchants Group, said the 104.4-meters long vessel is 18.4 meters at the beam. It can operate at a speed of 15.5 knots.With a gross tonnage of 7,400 tonnes, it can accommodate 255 people on board.Hu said the ship still needs equipment testing and installation, which will be finished in July before a September delivery to the owner Sunstone Ships Inc.Sunstone, the world's leading provider of expedition vessels, has ordered 10 of the cruise liners from the Chinese shipbuilder.The shipbuilding started in March 2018. Niels-Erik Lund, president and CEO of Sunstone, said the progress has been going well, which represents China's superb management in the shipbuilding industry.