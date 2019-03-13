First China-made polar cruise ship tests water

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows the launching ceremony of the first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions, held in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. The first China-made cruise ship for polar expeditions tested the water on Tuesday in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. Hu Xianfu, general manager of the shipbuilder China Merchants Group, said the 104.4-meters long vessel is 18.4 meters at the beam. It can operate at a speed of 15.5 knots. With a gross tonnage of 7,400 tonnes, it can accommodate 255 people on board. (Photo:Xinhua)
