Opening activity of early-spring-tea garden held in China's Hubei

Tea makers make fresh tea during the opening activity of the early-spring-tea garden in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 12, 2019. The opening activity attracts lots of tourists to pick tea leaves and buy fresh tea. (Photo:Xinhua)

Tea makers make fresh tea for tourists during the opening activity of the early-spring-tea garden in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 12, 2019. The opening activity attracts lots of tourists to pick tea leaves and buy fresh tea. (Photo:Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves during the opening activity of the early-spring-tea garden at Jiandong Village of Maoping Township in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 12, 2019. The opening activity attracts lots of tourists to pick tea leaves and buy fresh tea. (Photo:Xinhua)

A tea master performs tea ceremony to tourists during the opening activity of the early-spring-tea garden in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, March 12, 2019. The opening activity attracts lots of tourists to pick tea leaves and buy fresh tea. (Photo:Xinhua)