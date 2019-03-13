Xi'an Jiaotong University holds its first press conference on scientific and technological achievements in 2019

Xi'an Jiaotong University held its first press conference on scientific and technological achievements in 2019, concentrating on two scientific and technological achievements: flexible thin film perovskite solar cells and structured light 3D depth cameras.



For a long time, Xi'an Jiaotong University has been based on the "three aspects" and adheres to scientific and technological innovation. It has been constantly exploring and overcoming difficulties, continuously promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and has repeatedly made breakthroughs and progress in the field of scientific and technological innovation.



The holding of this scientific and technological achievements conference is not only to encourage scientific researchers at Xi'an Jiaotong University to climb to the scientific peak, but also to further expand the publicity of the school's scientific achievements and highlight the progression of Xi'an Jiaotong University.



Under the guise of promoting energy conservation and environmental protection today, the solar cell industry has not only become one of the key energy industries supported by the state, but also the focus of international high-tech industry competition. Wu Chaoxin, a professor at the School of Telecommunications, vividly introduced the background, performance advantages, application fields, and development prospects of flexible thin film perovskite solar cells, using video and pictures.



Professor Wu said that he and the team entered the field of perovskite batteries in 2013. So far, significant progress has been made in the application of perovskite solar cells in industrial technology. In the past six years, the battery conversion efficiency has increased to 23.7%. The results have surpassed the development of other types of batteries for decades. He hopes that perovskite cells will be able to b mass produced as soon as possible and contribute to the development of civil society, military, and green urban landscape lighting.





Photo courtesy of Xi'an Jiaotong University

Ge Chenyang, associate professor of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the School of Telecommunications, introduced the working principle, application fields, and market value of structured light 3D depth camera technology.



He said that regarding the industry demand, the team's goal is very clear, which is to provide industry-leading 3D vision solutions, solve environmental awareness, human-machine natural interaction, obstacle avoidance, 3D scanning, accurate identification and other issues, and expand applications to robots, VR / AR, face payment and other fields.



Professor Ge said that the technology has already seen 10 US invention patents (6 of which have been authorized) and 40 Chinese invention patents (13 of which have been authorized), solving the problem of dynamic, real-time, and accurate acquisition of depth images.



Professor Ge and his team also demonstrated the structured light 3D depth camera, which can instantly perceive the 3D model of the face through the depth of the camera.





Photo courtesy of Xi'an Jiaotong University

At the press conference, he responded to in-depth questions on the transformative application, social value, and development prospects of the published results. The two presenters answered questions at the press conference one by one.



