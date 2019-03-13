India to ground entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX planes

The Indian government has decided to ground with immediate effect the entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX operating in the country in the aftermath of the recent air crash.



"The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737 MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," said the country's Aviation Ministry in a tweet late on Tuesday.



Earlier on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Directed officials of DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX (being flown by domestic carriers). Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately."



According to media reports, SpiceJet and Jet Airways are the only two private airlines in India that operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. SpiceJet has 12 such planes. Jet Airways' five such planes, are already grounded due to the airline's financial issues.



European aviation regulator EASA, Britain, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore have barred the aircraft from their airspace following Sunday's crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane, media reported.



Meanwhile, Boeing has reiterated its "full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX" and said it "did not have any basis to issue a fresh guidance to operators".

