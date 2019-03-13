Spring view of Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a view of Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, capital of Syria. Spring is seen amid destruction in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy a balmy afternoon in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, capital of Syria, on March 12, 2019. Spring is seen amid destruction in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo:Xinhua)

Construction work is underway on the main road connecting capital Damasus with its Eastern Ghouta countryside in Syria on March 12, 2019. Spring is seen amid destruction in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo:Xinhua)

Construction work is underway on the main road connecting capital Damasus with its Eastern Ghouta countryside in Syria on March 12, 2019. Spring is seen amid destruction in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo:Xinhua)