Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held in Texas, U.S.

Participants bring in their steers to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

A steer is bathed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

A contestant shows a pig to the judges at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit the carnival during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

People enjoy the swing ride at the carnival during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

A teenager shaves his steer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

A girl carries her prize of toy snake at the carnival during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)

A boy is seen with the giant art boots during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 11, 2019. Many parents took their kids to the event on Monday, the first day of the spring break. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 25 this year, will be held till March 17. (Photo:Xinhua)