Cuijiaying Hanjiang River Bridge's main structure completed in China's Hubei

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a worker at the construction site of Cuijiaying Hanjiang River Bridge of Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. The closure of the continuous rigid frame beam on Tuesday marked the completion of the bridge's main structure. The bridge is a key project for Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed railway across the Hanjiang River. (Photo:Xinhua)

