Record-setting ring forged for China's nuclear power unit

A non-welded stainless steel ring, the world’s largest of its kind, is unveiled by the Institute of Metal Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, March 12, 2019. The ring, made by the institute using its own technologies, has a diameter of 15.6 meters and weighs 150 tons, setting a world record. It will be used in China's fourth-generation nuclear power reactor. (Photo: China News Service)

