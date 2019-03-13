New rapeseed varieties bloom in 27 colors

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)

A new variety of rapeseed cultivated by Professor Fu Donghui of Jiangxi Agricultural University blooms in the field. Fu said he has created flowers in 27 colors, in contrast to the bright yellow color usually characteristic of rapeseed, adding that the new varieties have been planted in 40 scenic spots across more than 10 provinces, including Jiangxi and Jiangsu. (Photo: China News Service)