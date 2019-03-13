China provides more financial support for startups

The



The maximum loan amount for personal entrepreneurship guaranteed loans backed by interest subsidies from China's central government was raised from 100,000 yuan (about 14,906 US dollars) to 150,000 yuan from November last year, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the maximum loan amount for small and micro enterprises will be increased from 2 million yuan to 3 million yuan.



China's inclusive finance covers financial services offered by financial institutions to micro-businesses, farmers, those on low-incomes, the disabled and senior citizens.



The loan balance of the inclusive finance sector stood at 13.39 trillion yuan at the end of 2018, up 13.8 percent year on year.

