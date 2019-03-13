Learning Chinese

Chat attack
business trip
出差
(chūchāi)
A: You're finally back. You were on a business trip for almost half a month this time.
你终于回来了,这次你出差的时间差不多有半个月了。
(nǐ zhōnɡyú huílái le, zhècì nǐ chūchāi de shíjiān chàbùduō yǒu bànɡeyuè le.)
B: Yup. That's because I had to go to more places this time and there was more work.
是啊,因为这次去的地方比较多,工作也不少。
(shì a, yīnwéi zhècì qù de dìfānɡ bǐjiào duō, ɡōnɡzuò yě bùshǎo.)
A: I'm so jealous that you have opportunities to go on business trips. I want to get out there and travel around.
好羡慕你还有机会出差,我也想去到处走走。
(hǎo xiànmù nǐ háiyǒu jīhuì chūchāi, wǒ yěxiǎnɡ qù dàochù zǒuzǒu.)
B: Business trips aren't relaxing at all. You have to finish each day's work and rush to the next location. It's too exhausting. I really have to rest this weekend.
出差一点也不轻松,你完成每天的工作之后还要赶去下一个地方。太累了,这周末我要好好休息一下。
(chūchāi yīdiǎn yě bù qīnɡsōnɡ, nǐ wánchénɡ měitiān de ɡōnɡzuò zhīhòu háiyào ɡǎnqù xiàyīɡè dìfānɡ. tài lèi le, zhè zhōumò wǒyào hǎohǎo xiūxī yīxià.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT