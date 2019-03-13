Learning Chinese

Chat attackbusiness trip出差(chūchāi)A: You're finally back. You were on a business trip for almost half a month this time.你终于回来了,这次你出差的时间差不多有半个月了。(nǐ zhōnɡyú huílái le, zhècì nǐ chūchāi de shíjiān chàbùduō yǒu bànɡeyuè le.)B: Yup. That's because I had to go to more places this time and there was more work.是啊,因为这次去的地方比较多,工作也不少。(shì a, yīnwéi zhècì qù de dìfānɡ bǐjiào duō, ɡōnɡzuò yě bùshǎo.)A: I'm so jealous that you have opportunities to go on business trips. I want to get out there and travel around.好羡慕你还有机会出差,我也想去到处走走。(hǎo xiànmù nǐ háiyǒu jīhuì chūchāi, wǒ yěxiǎnɡ qù dàochù zǒuzǒu.)B: Business trips aren't relaxing at all. You have to finish each day's work and rush to the next location. It's too exhausting. I really have to rest this weekend.出差一点也不轻松,你完成每天的工作之后还要赶去下一个地方。太累了,这周末我要好好休息一下。(chūchāi yīdiǎn yě bù qīnɡsōnɡ, nǐ wánchénɡ měitiān de ɡōnɡzuò zhīhòu háiyào ɡǎnqù xiàyīɡè dìfānɡ. tài lèi le, zhè zhōumò wǒyào hǎohǎo xiūxī yīxià.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT