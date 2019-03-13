Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Fanatical
6 TV host Kelly
10 Jigsaw puzzle side
14 "Fame" star Cara
15 Chatted via AOL, say
16 Krill, for a whale
17 *Discover statements
20 Villain's counterpart
21 "On the Basis of ___"
22 Biscotti flavoring
23 List-ending abbr.
24 Dallas baller
25 Headphones brand
27 *Liger and others
33 Malia or Sasha
35 Prize for Malala Yousafzai
36 Score such as 1-1
37 Opportunity rover org.
38 Some determine eye color
39 Stash (away)
40 Quattro minus uno
41 Nigeria's largest city
42 ___ Hopkins
43 *Falstaff's voice
46 At any point
47 "___ too shabby"
48 Birds-feather connection
51 Mad Hatter's guest
54 Musical gift
55 Gorillas, e.g.
56 *Alcopop selections
60 Lump of earth
61 Dutch cheese
62 Myanmar, once
63 Not nuts
64 Certain Scouts
65 Hair feature "woven" in each starred answerDOWN
1 Nouveau ___
2 French stop sign word
3 Whiskey follower, at times
4 Prefix with "China"
5 ___ gratia
6 Popular Asian condiment
7 Big-screen format
8 According to
9 Interject
10 "Lucky You" rapper
11 Brat's home?
12 Women, in Westerns
13 Someone ___ (not you)
18 Ivan or Peter
19 Pesto herb
24 Management deg.
25 "My Funny Valentine" musical
26 Binary digits
28 Singer Sumac
29 Charity supporter
30 Listening to an aria, say
31 Simba, e.g.
32 Hems but doesn't haw
33 Where to get "Lost"?
34 Naked
38 Comedian Kaplan
39 Cain or Abel, for Eve
41 Often-chopped meat
42 Write quickly
44 The aughts, for one
45 Ripped
49 Nuclear reactor creator
50 Syrian president
51 Fundamentals, briefly
52 "___ Land" (2016 film)
53 Tappable picture
54 Bidding war site
55 Cote d'___
57 Ball girl?
58 Vow before a kiss
59 Recede, as the tide
Solution