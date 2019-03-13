Puzzle

1 Fanatical6 TV host Kelly10 Jigsaw puzzle side14 "Fame" star Cara15 Chatted via AOL, say16 Krill, for a whale17 *Discover statements20 Villain's counterpart21 "On the Basis of ___"22 Biscotti flavoring23 List-ending abbr.24 Dallas baller25 Headphones brand27 *Liger and others33 Malia or Sasha35 Prize for Malala Yousafzai36 Score such as 1-137 Opportunity rover org.38 Some determine eye color39 Stash (away)40 Quattro minus uno41 Nigeria's largest city42 ___ Hopkins43 *Falstaff's voice46 At any point47 "___ too shabby"48 Birds-feather connection51 Mad Hatter's guest54 Musical gift55 Gorillas, e.g.56 *Alcopop selections60 Lump of earth61 Dutch cheese62 Myanmar, once63 Not nuts64 Certain Scouts65 Hair feature "woven" in each starred answer1 Nouveau ___2 French stop sign word3 Whiskey follower, at times4 Prefix with "China"5 ___ gratia6 Popular Asian condiment7 Big-screen format8 According to9 Interject10 "Lucky You" rapper11 Brat's home?12 Women, in Westerns13 Someone ___ (not you)18 Ivan or Peter19 Pesto herb24 Management deg.25 "My Funny Valentine" musical26 Binary digits28 Singer Sumac29 Charity supporter30 Listening to an aria, say31 Simba, e.g.32 Hems but doesn't haw33 Where to get "Lost"?34 Naked38 Comedian Kaplan39 Cain or Abel, for Eve41 Often-chopped meat42 Write quickly44 The aughts, for one45 Ripped49 Nuclear reactor creator50 Syrian president51 Fundamentals, briefly52 "___ Land" (2016 film)53 Tappable picture54 Bidding war site55 Cote d'___57 Ball girl?58 Vow before a kiss59 Recede, as the tide

Solution