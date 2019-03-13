Crossword

Published: 2019/3/13

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Fanatical

  6 TV host Kelly

 10 Jigsaw puzzle side

 14 "Fame" star Cara

 15 Chatted via AOL, say

 16 Krill, for a whale

 17 *Discover statements

 20 Villain's counterpart

 21 "On the Basis of ___"

 22 Biscotti flavoring

 23 List-ending abbr.

 24 Dallas baller

 25 Headphones brand

 27 *Liger and others

 33 Malia or Sasha

 35 Prize for Malala Yousafzai

 36 Score such as 1-1

 37 Opportunity rover org.

 38 Some determine eye color

 39 Stash (away)

 40 Quattro minus uno

 41 Nigeria's largest city

 42 ___ Hopkins

 43 *Falstaff's voice

 46 At any point

 47 "___ too shabby"

 48 Birds-feather connection

 51 Mad Hatter's guest

 54 Musical gift

 55 Gorillas, e.g.

 56 *Alcopop selections

 60 Lump of earth

 61 Dutch cheese

 62 Myanmar, once

 63 Not nuts

 64 Certain Scouts

 65 Hair feature "woven" in each starred answer

DOWN

  1 Nouveau ___

  2 French stop sign word

  3 Whiskey follower, at times

  4 Prefix with "China"

  5 ___ gratia

  6 Popular Asian condiment

  7 Big-screen format

  8 According to

  9 Interject

 10 "Lucky You" rapper

 11 Brat's home?

 12 Women, in Westerns

 13 Someone ___ (not you)

 18 Ivan or Peter

 19 Pesto herb

 24 Management deg.

 25 "My Funny Valentine" musical

 26 Binary digits

 28 Singer Sumac

 29 Charity supporter

 30 Listening to an aria, say

 31 Simba, e.g.

 32 Hems but doesn't haw

 33 Where to get "Lost"?

 34 Naked

 38 Comedian Kaplan

 39 Cain or Abel, for Eve

 41 Often-chopped meat

 42 Write quickly

 44 The aughts, for one

 45 Ripped

 49 Nuclear reactor creator

 50 Syrian president

 51 Fundamentals, briefly

 52 "___ Land" (2016 film)

 53 Tappable picture

 54 Bidding war site

 55 Cote d'___

 57 Ball girl?

 58 Vow before a kiss

 59 Recede, as the tide

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
