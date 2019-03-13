Comments on reduced schoolwork lead to fear of losing fair education

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/13 18:33:40





During a group interview after the Presidium of the Second Session of the 13th National People's Congress on Tuesday, Chen called for the strict control of the load, difficulty and content of curricula.



Teachers should follow the syllabus and class schedule, and give tests which are not too difficult to students, Chen said. He noted that governments are to make efforts on reform in promotion of teaching materials, increasing enrollment, and improving the quality of education and evaluation system.



Many parents have mixed feelings about the government's move to lighten the schoolwork burden in primary and middle schools.



Some believe the move is good for the healthy growth of children. Students can enjoy learning and family life, instead of doing homework at night, according to users on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform.



Others disagreed, saying that it would negatively influence students in developing their talents if there was too little pressure on them. Some parents complain that if workloads are reduced, they will have to pay extra money for after-school tuition in order to guarantee their children have learned the same as they used to at school.



Some netizens worry that reducing students' workloads will worsen the inequality of education resource distribution and reduce the competitiveness of students in remote areas where educational facilities are underdeveloped.

