Dad’s a superhero for making his kids an Ultraman video

Ultraman dance in the video. Source: The Beijing News

A father's humorous videos of superheroes doing out-of-character ballet and gently walking through a city have now gone viral on social media.Yang Lifeng, a hardware engineer, spent two years making the videos for his son and daughter, the Beijing News reported Wednesday.In the video, three well-built dancers wearing skintight costumes of Ultraman - the Japanese superhero - are seen doing graceful ballet-like moves on a street to classical music with lyrics written by Bai Juyi, the Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet."My son loves Ultraman, and he asked me if Ultraman can dance," said Yang. Yang's son also helped choreograph some of the dance moves and chose the music, said Yang.In another segment a giant and apparently tired Ultraman sits atop a billboard and picks up a large poster of a soda, which turns real and he quenches his thirst.For his daughter Yang made a video of the animated characters Logger Vick and Bramble, stars of the Chinese animation series Boonie Bears. The video shows them dancing to the Korean song Gangnam Style.Many netizens giving a thumbs-up to funny dancing Ultraman.The Beijing News