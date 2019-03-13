Pooch helps daughter stay focused

A dog is supervising a girl to do her homework. Source: Pear Video

A dog that has been trained to supervise the owner's daughter doing her homework in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, has gained a lot of attention on Sina Weibo.A video released Tuesday shows a girl doing her homework, while her big white dog stands with its front legs on her desk. It appears as if the dog is actually helping her with her school work.The owner of the dog, a man surnamed Xu, said his daughter often plays on her mobile phone instead of doing her homework, so he trained the dog to keep her company by staring down at his daughter as she writes.The video also shows the girl, who appears to be about 10, playing with her pooch, which was not named in the video. The girl runs across the room, slides to a sudden stop and bends over at the waist, as her dog makes a flying leap over her back."The dog will get into college, not his daughter," wrote a netizen.Pear Video