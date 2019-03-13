Students complain course making them have too many online friends

International students add Wechat friends with local students in Hanzhong, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province in October 2018. Photo: VCG

Some students at Henan University of Economics and Law, in Central China's Henan Province complained on Sina Weibo on Sunday about an assignment that requires them to have at least 1,000 friends on China's most popular instant messaging app Wechat.The students said the assignment accounts for 30 percent of their total marks and having 1,001 Wechat friends was a passing grade and 1,667 friends gave them full marks."It is a tough task. I only have about 100 friends on my Wechat account. Many of us feel frustrated and worried we won't be able to add so many friends," a student complained in a Pear Video.The point of the assignment is to expand students' social network. "These skills are needed to engage in media work," a teacher from the department of cultural communication surnamed Chen told Pear Video.The assignment gives the students only two weeks to have at least 1,000 friends or contacts on their Wechat accounts.They also need to keep records showing the date and method they used to added friends and share the information on their class Wechat group."Some of the students may feel uncomfortable adding so many people within such a short period of time, but students can complete alternative assignments if they wish," said Chen.Pear Video