Uber drivers win settlement that could have far-reaching impact on employment status

Uber has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the ride-share service of classifying drivers as contractors to avoid paying them minimum wage and providing benefits.



The settlement filed late Monday noted that parties involved in the six-year-old suit still have a "bona fide" dispute regarding whether any specific amount of wages are due to drivers. The case filed in August 2013 covers Uber drivers in California and Massachusetts who provided rides for passengers any time from then to February 28 of this year who were not bound by an arbitration clause.



An estimated 13,600 drivers were affected. Uber faces a slew of arbitration claims by drivers not represented by the class-action suit.



The deal does not resolve the big question of whether "gig economy" workers are independent contractors or should be considered by law to be employees with rights regarding pay, gratuities and benefits.



AFP

