Trespassing fox henpecked to death on French farm

Chickens in a poultry farm in northeast France are suspected of killing a fox who tried to sneak into their coop.



The young predator is thought to have entered the henhouse at an agricultural school at dusk last week and become trapped inside by light-controlled automatic hatch doors that close when the sun goes down.



Students at Le Gros Chene School in Brittany discovered the body of the animal the following morning.



"There, in the corner, we found it," Pascal Daniel, head of farm, said. "There was a herd instinct and they attacked him with their beaks."



The free-range farm where the incident took place has a chicken coop that is open all day, but closes at night.



AFP





