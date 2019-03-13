French firms to benefit from China’s innovation drive, new foreign investment law

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/13 19:38:40

Ying Zhang, managing director of Dassault Systemes for greater China Photo: Courtesy of Dassault Systemes



Dassault Systemes, a France-based technology company, is looking to benefit from the Chinese government's support for innovation as detailed in the 2019 Government Work Report and the new foreign investment law, which will be voted by the NPC on Friday, Ying Zhang, managing director of Dassault Systemes for greater China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"The government has delivered a practical, innovative and open work report. I expect to see more specific actions from the two sessions to stabilize the economy and boost technological innovation," Zhang said.



Zhang noted that last year, despite the trade war between China and the US, the Chinese economy showed strong resilience against downward pressure. In addition, the Chinese government sought to boost industrial upgrading and digital transformation. These trends helped Dassault Systemes achieve double-digit growth in revenue in greater China in 2018. As the digital drive continues this year, Dassault Systemes is talking with several local governments about building innovation centers to improve intelligent manufacturing, Zhang added.



Chinese governments at various levels are improving and innovating in their business environments to welcome worldwide investors, he said. For example, the draft foreign investment law has made many simplifications, which will attract more foreign investors to China. "We're now on an equal footing with Chinese companies in enjoying government preferential policies and also benefitting from government actions to protect intellectual property rights," said Zhang.



According to Zhang, 2019 also marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.



With the further implementation of the





