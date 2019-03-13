Delinquent-debtor list grows 153 times over five years in China: Supreme Court

The size of China's delinquent-debtor blacklist has grown about 153 times during the country's all-out campaign against defaults and other dishonest behavior over the past five years. Analysts said that as more effective measures roll out to promote delinquent-debtor execution and the social credit system is completed, the size of the list will decline.



The number of overdue debtors stood at 13.3 million people as of Wednesday, according to a post on an official information website under the Supreme People's Court of China (SPC). The number was just 87,079 on March 10, 2014.



The main reason for the dramatic growth of the blacklist is that progress in social credit system construction has exposed more delinquent debtors, analysts said.



"The earlier absence of a social credit system and penalties led to a vast army of defaulters, but now there is nowhere for them to hide," Zhao Zhanling, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



As of Wednesday, China had restricted people with bad social credit scores from taking more than 19.8 million trips by plane and some 5.6 million trips by train.



Restrictions and penalties have had results. Another 3.51 million overdue debtors had repaid their debts due to the penalties as of the end of 2018, according to a report released by the SPC at the end of February.



Liu Guixiang, a member of the SPC Judicial Committee, said in February that although execution cases were still increasing in 2018, people who were included in the blacklist started dropping for the first time, suggesting that the system had started to take effect.



During a press conference on strengthening execution links on Tuesday, Liu noted that China plans to roll out more effective measures to combat default, and a compulsory execution civil law draft will be submitted.



"Various effective measures including audits and rewards will be introduced in investigation and monitoring," Liu said.



"Secret property transfers among related entities will be scrutinized."



The numbers will eventually decrease as the execution link strengthens and the social credit system is completed, Zhao said.



There was a large backlog of debt defaults before the social credit campaign began, but new defaults have been effectively curbed in recent years.





