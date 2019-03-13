Seven up for Man City as they demolish Schalke

Rampant Manchester City demolished a woeful Schalke 7-0 to complete a 10-2 aggregate win and become the third English side into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday.



City's record home win in Europe did not look likely ­after a quiet opening 35 minutes but once Sergio Aguero began the rout from the penalty spot it became embarrassingly easy as City reached the last eight for the third time in four years.



Aguero doubled City's lead three minutes later and the impressive Leroy Sane made it 3-0 before halftime.



Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva finished off flowing moves after the break and youngster Phil Foden bagged his first European goal before Gabriel Jesus made it seven, rounding off the biggest-ever Champions League defeat for a German side.



City, who trailed 2-1 in the away leg with 10 men before turning it around late on, join local rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Friday's quarterfinal draw, the first time since 2011 that at least three English clubs are in the last eight.



With Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain having been knocked out, Guardiola's side will fancy their chances of going all the way for the first time in the competition.



"It was a clear result. We didn't start that well, we were a bit scared to play," Guardiola, whose side racked up the biggest aggregate win by an English club in the knockout rounds, said.



"But after it went 1-0, we relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive."



Guardiola described his Manchester City side as "teenagers" in before the match but with their resounding 7-0 rout of the Germans they showed they are growing up fast.



City, for all their investment and domestic silverware, have still reached only one semifinal in their seven previous Champions League campaigns.



But they have won 17 of their last 19 matches in all ­competitions and won nine and drawn one of their last 10 and have a momentum that could carry them to the final in Madrid.



"We are delighted to be in the quarterfinals," Guardiola, who twice took Barcelona to Champions League glory, told reporters. "The last 15 minutes and the second half we were incredibly good, quick and dynamic."





