WADA files appeal against Sun decision

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Wednesday it had filed an appeal against a decision to clear Chinese swimming star Sun Yang of missing an out-of-competition doping test.



WADA, meeting in Lausanne, told AFP that it had filed the appeal with the Court of ­Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a decision by swimming's world governing body FINA not to pursue a case against the multiple world champion.



Sun, who has won Olympic gold in the 200, 400 and 1,500-meter freestyle, missed an out-of-competition test on September 4 at his home in East China's Zhejiang Province.



"WADA has filed a CAS appeal in the case of Sun Yang," a spokesman for the anti-doping authority said.



The swimmer - who was banned for three months in 2014 for taking a stimulant - was cleared of wrongdoing by FINA in January, according to his lawyers.



Sun failed to comply with the test requirements but a FINA doping panel cleared him of wrongdoing because testers for IDTM - the body which conducts tests - had breached several rules.



Those included failing to produce authorisation letters and a nursing licence, his lawyers said in a statement.



Sun's lawyers also threatened legal action against a British newspaper, the Sunday Times, which claimed Sun clashed with the anti-doping testers and he and a bodyguard smashed a sealed vial of blood with a hammer.



Sun is one of China's greatest-­ever athletes and is hugely popular at home.





