Bolsonaro’s suspects ties coincidence, say police

Apparent links between Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and two suspects arrested over the murder of rights activist Marielle Franco are believed to be a coincidence, police said Tuesday, as the president faced scrutiny over the connections.



One of the two suspects apparently published a photograph of himself alongside Bolsonaro on his Facebook account - since deleted - while the other lived in the same Rio de Janeiro residential complex as the president.



Bolsonaro dismissed the photo with suspect Elcio Vieira de Queiroz, which went viral on social media, as one of thousands he's posed for with members of the armed forces.



And police said it was a mere coincidence that the second suspect, retired military police officer Ronnie Lessa, shared a residence with Bolsonaro.



Lessa, 48, was arrested early Tuesday, suspected of having pulled the trigger - 13 times - that killed Franco and her chauffeur Anderson Gomes in March last year.



He was detained at his home in the upmarket seaside neighborhood of Barra de Tijuca, where Bolsonaro lives when in Rio, police confirmed.



Franco was a black gay rights activist who was an outspoken critic of police brutality and defender of the poor.



She was murdered on March 14, 2018. Until Tuesday's arrests, seemingly no progress had been made into the homicide investigation in almost a year.





