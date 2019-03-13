UK plans to remove most import tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/13 20:34:08





As a temporary measure, there will be zero tariffs on 87 percent of imports to the UK, but tariffs will be kept on farm goods such as meat and some dairy products.



The government said the plan was temporary and it would apply for up to 12 months. Meanwhile, a full consultation and review on a permanent approach to tariffs was undertaken.



Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said on twitter: "Liberalising trade is a good thing over time, but overnight changes to tariffs would create real problems for some UK firms and communities."



"Westminster must avoid this unwanted shock by rejecting a messy and disorderly exit on March 29," Marshall said.



Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said on a BBC radio program that it was the biggest change in terms of trade in UK since the mid-19th century, "no consultation with business, no time to prepare".



"What we potentially are going to see is this imposition of new terms of trade at the same time as business is blocked out of its closest trading partner. This is a sledgehammer for our economy," Fairbairn added.



Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said: "Today's announcement does not resolve the devastating effect a 'no deal' Brexit would have on the automotive industry."



"No policy on tariffs can come close to compensating for the disruption, cost and job losses that would result from 'no deal'," Hawes said, adding that "no deal" must be "taken off the table immediately and permanently".



Regarding the border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the government also announced that "it will take a temporary approach to avoid new checks and controls on goods at the Northern Ireland land border if the UK leaves the EU without a deal "



Karen Bradley, British Northern Ireland Secretary, said: "The measures announced today recognise the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland. These arrangements can only be temporary and short-term."

Britain will remove tariffs on most imported goods in the event of no-deal Brexit , the government announced on Wednesday.As a temporary measure, there will be zero tariffs on 87 percent of imports to the UK, but tariffs will be kept on farm goods such as meat and some dairy products.The government said the plan was temporary and it would apply for up to 12 months. Meanwhile, a full consultation and review on a permanent approach to tariffs was undertaken.Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said on twitter: "Liberalising trade is a good thing over time, but overnight changes to tariffs would create real problems for some UK firms and communities.""Westminster must avoid this unwanted shock by rejecting a messy and disorderly exit on March 29," Marshall said.Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said on a BBC radio program that it was the biggest change in terms of trade in UK since the mid-19th century, "no consultation with business, no time to prepare"."What we potentially are going to see is this imposition of new terms of trade at the same time as business is blocked out of its closest trading partner. This is a sledgehammer for our economy," Fairbairn added.Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said: "Today's announcement does not resolve the devastating effect a 'no deal' Brexit would have on the automotive industry.""No policy on tariffs can come close to compensating for the disruption, cost and job losses that would result from 'no deal'," Hawes said, adding that "no deal" must be "taken off the table immediately and permanently".Regarding the border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the government also announced that "it will take a temporary approach to avoid new checks and controls on goods at the Northern Ireland land border if the UK leaves the EU without a deal "Karen Bradley, British Northern Ireland Secretary, said: "The measures announced today recognise the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland. These arrangements can only be temporary and short-term."