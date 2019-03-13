India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

Troops of India and Pakistan Wednesday exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions on the Line of Control (LoC), dividing Kashmir region, officials said.



The two sides exchanged fire in Poonch district, about 180 km southwest of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"Pakistan today again resorted to unprovoked firing targeting forward posts at 10:00 a.m. (local time) in Khari Karmara area of Gulpur sector," an official said. "Our side also gave a befitting reply to the other side in response."



The exchange went on for several hours and both sides used small arms and mortars to target each other's positions.



According to officials, no loss of life was reported in the skirmishes on both sides so far.



Officials said two shells, fired from across the LoC, landed near the trade center in Chakan da Bagh area of Poonch but the explosion of shells did not cause any damage.



For the past two weeks, there has been a flare-up on LoC in Kashmir.



The daily firings have forced population on both sides to migrate to safer locations.



The latest tension between New Delhi and Islamabad grew after India carried out an air strike inside Pakistan, triggering a retaliation. The situation has deescalated to some extent following calls of restraint from several countries.

