Iran warns against Israeli threat to attack Iranian oil tankers

The Iranian defense minister on Wednesday warned against any attempt by Israel to attack Iran's oil tankers, Press TV reported.



Iran views any Israeli naval action against the country's oil shipments as "piracy" and will respond "firmly," said Amir Hatami.

Hatami made the comments in response to the last week's remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who threatened to block what he called Iran's "covert" oil shipments meant to "circumvent" US sanctions.



The Iranian armed forces are ready to safeguard the security of the country's ships in international waterways, the minister vowed.

