China needs to revise, improve law for children’s sake

During China's ongoing two sessions, 30 deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) filed a proposal for revising the Law on the Protection of Minors. The proposal suggests lowering the age from 14 to 12 as China's statutory age for criminal liability. It also suggests that custodians must carry out their obligations for home education.



These deputies have obviously noticed problems in the process of applying the law. The Law on the Protection of Minors was last revised in 2012. Now social conditions have changed and the proposal for revising the law is in line with China's current situation.



There is a worrying tendency in China: The number of Chinese under 14 years old who commit crimes is increasing. As Chinese society is developing rapidly, Chinese children may reach puberty earlier than before. Nowadays, they are also more capable of telling good from bad and controlling themselves.



In such a context, 14 may no longer be a proper statutory age for criminal liability. In 2018, a 12-year-old Chinese boy killed his mother because he thought his mother was too strict with him. But as he was younger than 14 years old, the boy was freed and could go back to school again. Such cases need to be strictly controlled and punished, and this is a common wish of both schools and parents.



The law should also urge custodians to educate and care for their children. Migrant workers are a special phenomenon in China. Some choose to find jobs in big cities and thus have to leave their children behind in the countryside.



The Chinese government and society need to help and protect those children whose parents are not around. Although the Chinese government issued new guidelines in 2016 to protect those "left-behind" children, the condition still needs to be improved in many of China's vast rural areas.



And this not only concerns these children's future. It is also a crucial issue of narrowing the urban-rural gap in China. If these left-behind children cannot receive a normal education at school, they may face much more problems in their lives compared with those who are well educated. For example, they may fail to find decent jobs or educate their next generation. And it will be harder for future generations living in China's rural areas to raise their educational level. This will lead to a vicious circle and make it even harder to develop these areas. Thus China's urban-rural gap would be further enlarged.



It is correct that the proposal suggests parents care for children, but simply revising the law may not be enough because of the special situation in China's rural areas. To further resolve the problem, lower-level local governments may need to focus on left-behind children.



Chinese children are the country's future. And the Law on the Protection of Minors should play the role of "the catcher in the rye" - standing on the edge and catch every kid before they go over the cliff. All Chinese children should be able to play in the big field of rye safely and legally, where a promising future awaits them.





