Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (center) reacts after the results of the vote on the Brexit deal in parliament, in London Wednesday night. British lawmakers on Tuesday handed May a second humiliating defeat on the Brexit plan she had agreed with the EU, plunging the country deeper into political crisis. Photo: VCG

British lawmakers were expected to vote Wednesday whether to block the UK from leaving the EU without a deal on March 29, after again rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.They handed May a second humiliating defeat for her Brexit plan on Tuesday, plunging the country deeper into political crisis.Speaking after the defeat with a hoarse voice, May said she continues to "believe that by far the best outcome is the UK leaves the EU in an orderly fashion with a deal."She also noted "that deal we have negotiated is the best and indeed the only deal available."Though Wednesday's parliamentary vote was expected to determine the way Britain would leave the bloc, with or without a deal, it seems unlikely that the UK would arrive at a far-reaching deal with Brussels in two weeks' time.The EU has said there won't be a "third chance" for London to negotiate another Brexit deal.EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Twitter on Tuesday that the EU "has done everything it can" to help get the Brexit deal, adding that the impasse can only be solved by the UK."Our 'no-deal' preparations are now more important than ever before," he said.If the "no-deal" option is voted down on Wednesday, the government will be planning another House of Commons vote on Thursday on whether to request a delay to Brexit.But EU officials have never formally discussed how long an extension they would favor and what conditions they would lay down, though some European parliamentary members have suggested that a Brexit delay will cost the UK 1billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a month.When Britain joined the European Economic Community, a founding arm of the current EU, in 1973 following a decade of tough negotiations, its public opinion on membership appeared uncertain.Long regarded as one of the major powers in the EU, the 2016 Brexit referendum has sidelined Britain in European affairs.Amid the uncertainties, Britain is also trying to secure some certainties.While most of its Western allies said the 5G networks of China's tech giant Huawei might threaten their national security - though no evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims - Britain said it is able to manage the security risks of using Huawei equipment.Such trust means there remains a huge potential between China and Britain, but maybe only a stable Brexit could see the fruits of China-British cooperation.