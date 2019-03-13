UN chief heads to Washington for peacekeeping budget loopholes

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres heads to Washington on Wednesday for talks on the UN peacekeeping budget after the United States drilled a hole in the world body's finances by capping its share.



The US, which is the No.1 financial contributor to the UN, said in December that it would cover no more than 25 percent of the UN's multi-billion-dollar peacekeeping budget, down from 28.47 percent.



Guterres will be meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton for talks that are also expected to touch on Yemen and Venezuela.



On Thursday, the UN chief heads to the US Congress for meetings on the budget, hoping to make allies in his campaign to keep the world's peacekeeping operations afloat.



The US cost-cutting has created a hole of about $220 million in this year's $6.7 billion budget, but the shortfall has been compounded by arrears that have pushed peacekeeping finances further into the red.



In January, unpaid contributions to the peacekeeping budget totaled nearly $2 billion, with the US failing to pay a large chunk of that amount.



To make up for the revenue loss, the UN has withheld payments to countries that contribute troops including Ethiopia, India and Pakistan - which are each owed hefty amounts.



At the end of January, Ethiopia was owed $41.6 million for its blue helmets, India $40.5 million and Pakistan $35.7 million, according to the UN peacekeeping department.



Peacekeeping financing is determined by a complicated formula that takes into account a country's wealth, whether or not it is a permanent UN Security Council member and other factors.



The permanent council members, which have veto power, generally pay more than others.



Washington has been trying to convince several countries to reduce the special discounts allocated to them under this formula in order to cover the $220 million annually which it no longer wants to pay.



It has knocked on the doors of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Singapore, Brunei, Brazil, Mexico and India, but to no avail.



