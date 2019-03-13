Nation bans pigs from Vietnam over African swine fever

A pig breeder in Liaoning Province rides a 450-kilogram pig. With China's pig market still restricted in efforts to control the spread of African swine fever, the breeder said he hopes his pig riding will attract buyers. Photo: VCG

China has banned the import of pigs, wild boars and related products from Vietnam to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF), according to an announcement released by China's General Administration of Customs and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Tuesday.ASF virus had been detected in three farms in Hung Yen and Thai Binh provinces, Vietnam. All pigs on the farms had been culled, Reuters reported in February, citing Vietnam's national animal health department.China has not signed any trade agreement with Vietnam for pigs, wild boars and their products, the announcement said.Pig products from Vietnam will be returned or destroyed if anyone tries to deliver or carry them into China, and those discovered on ships, aircraft, and trains will be sealed, according to the announcement.Waste and swill will be treated by customs authorities and shall not be abandoned without authorization, the announcement said.Customs authorities will also destroy pigs, wild boars and related products from Vietnam which illegally entered China, read the announcement.However, the Global Times reporter on Wednesday found many stores in Taobao, an online shopping site under Alibaba, still selling pork and related products reportedly imported from Vietnam."We have not received any notice," said a customer service staff of one such store, noting that their products were bought directly from Vietnamese.China reported its first ASF case in August 2018 in Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Succeeding outbreaks were reported in other provincial regions, the Xinhua News Agency reported.