CPPCC concludes annual sessions, to improve work

The closing meeting of the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

China's top political advisory body vowed on Wednesday to provide high-quality political consultations and build a broad consensus to help the country better address complex international and domestic issues.The 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee concluded its annual sessions at the Great Hall of the People, capping off a 10-day annual meeting of more than 2,000 members, who discussed a wide range of issues in the country's social and economic development.At the closing ceremony, members passed three resolutions on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a report on the examination of proposals from members and a political resolution."Opportunities and challenges are bound to be interwoven in 2019," the political resolution said, calling on CPPCC members to undertake serious consultations and discussions and offer suggestions to major issues in China's economic and social development."We must enhance and improve the CPPCC's democratic oversight work and include oversight in consultations to help promote decisions and policies made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China," it said.During the annual session, CPPCC National Committee members submitted a total of 5,113 proposals that cover everything from economic development and politics, to culture and the environment, according to the report on the examination of proposals. More than 38 percent of the proposals focused on economic issues, such as stabilizing the economy and improving business conditions for the private sector.Wang Haijing, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, said he felt the proposals were more "pragmatic and specific" this year. "With the proposals getting more and more pragmatic, the government's response and implementation of the proposals are also getting better," he told the Global Times on Tuesday.The proposals will be assigned to relevant government agencies and the CPPCC National Committee will oversee the implementation of some important proposals, the report said.In a speech at the closing ceremony on Wednesday, CPPCC National Committee Chairman Wang Yang called on members to take responsibility. "There are no honorary members, there are only responsible members," he said, calling on members to improve their work."This year, there is a much bigger focus on the quality of the work of [the CPPCC National Committee] members," Yang Yunyan, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, told the Global Times on Wednesday. "The demand [for members] is much higher and more specific."Yang, who is also a deputy governor of Central China's Hubei Province, said that in the past, being a CPPCC National Committee member was more of an honorary position, "but there is a much stronger sense of responsibility and sense of mission."Aside from improving the quality of their proposals, CPPCC National Committee members should also work to rally broader support across the country and among Chinese communities across the world to support the country's economic and social development goals, Wang said. "Unity is the key to victory in tackling difficulties."