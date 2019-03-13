Police investigates school food safety scandal in Chengdu

Children at an elementary school in Huaying, Sichuan Province, are taught about food safety Monday, with the help of employees from local industrial and commercial administration bureaus. Food safety issues have become increasingly high profile across the country in recent years, and some of the leading companies in various fields from the dairy industry to the retail sector have been involved in food scandals, prompting the government to enhance public awareness of food safety and quality. Photo: CFP

The education department of Southwest China's Sichuan Province said they have launched an investigation into moldy food allegedly supplied to a local school canteen and would publish the results soon.The Sichuan provincial education department said on its website on Wednesday that they have required all local authorities in the province to investigate food materials and supplies at school canteens, further strengthening school food safety management.The announcement came after some parents in Chengdu reported a quality problem in the food used in the elementary department under the Chengdu No.7 High School Development School to related authorities.According to posts widely spread on Sina Weibo, the school allegedly served moldy food to students for a long time, causing students to suffer from loose bowels and gastrointestinal disorders.It was reported that a parent discovered the food quality problem after a one-month undercover work in the school canteen after her child suffered long-term loose bowels.The government of Wenjiang district, where the school is located, said on its Weibo on Wednesday that the school canteen had terminated cooperation with its original food suppliers and has been providing safe food to students.The local health and welfare bureau also assigned doctors to the school for on-the-spot consultations, and arranged physical examinations for students with abnormal physical conditions, said the Wenjiang government.A graduate from the school told the Global Times on Wednesday that the food was always bad in the school and that the school did not allow students to buy take-out food. The school said it would punish the students who bought take-out food. "The school told us food outside is not safe," she said.The scandal has sparked outrage on Chinese social media, with netizens slamming the school's unscrupulousness and urging authorities to investigate and punish the responsible party as soon as possible.