Top political advisor thanks media for coverage of CPPCC annual session

China's top political advisor on Wednesday greeted and thanked news media for their coverage of the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which ran from March 3 to 13.

Meeting with representatives from the country's major media outlets including People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and the China Media Group, Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said the media outlets showcased the CPPCC's work in various forms, from multiple angles and at different levels, making significant contributions to the success of the annual session.



He called on the media outlets to continue using their advantages in penetration, guidance, influence, and credibility, to further demonstrate the CPPCC's practice in political consultation and consensus building, and to manifest the characteristics and strengths of socialist democracy.

