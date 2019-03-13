Adviser supports death education in school

Worshippers pray as they take turns laying in coffins during a ceremony at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. They believe that the ceremony symbolizing death and rebirth helps rid themselves of bad luck and are born again for a fresh start in the new year. Photo: IC

A deputy to the National People's Congress suggested that death education should be launched in schools and be open to the public, in a bid to tell people how to respect life and die with dignity.Gu Jin, also a doctor at the Beijing Cancer Hospital, called for a law on death education in China as well as a death education system starting from elementary school, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.Gu said a correct attitude towards death will help relieve people from negative feelings, including anxiety and fear, in the face of death.As a doctor who had seen lots of patients in late-stage cancer, Gu said that he found these patients are in deep pain but their relatives refuse to abandon their treatment only because they do not want to be viewed as disrespectful offspring, which would lead to a very bad reputation in Chinese society."Good death should also be a right," Gu noted.Many netizens on Sina Weibo agree with Gu on the proposal, saying that some Chinese people have a wrong view of death. "When I was a little kid, my parents criticized me as long as I said 'death'," a netizen wrote and felt confused why death has become taboo to Chinese."Treating death correctly can help us treasure our lives, so relevant education is necessary," another Weibo user wrote.Gu also mentioned that euthanasia can give patients the right to choose death, but is still controversial in China. "Choosing mercy killing in late-stage cancer will take some time to be accepted in the country," he added.Fu Daren, a television presenter in the island of Taiwan who had advocated for the legalization of euthanasia, chose to undergo euthanasia in Switzerland in June 2018, according to Taiwan media.Video about the process of the operation was posted on Sina Weibo recently and sparked discussions on legalizing euthanasia in the Chinese mainland.Some netizens support euthanasia as they think it is an appropriate method to let people with no hope be cured to leave this world with dignity and tranquility.