Russians shop at a supermarket in Heihe, a border city in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Wednesday. As temperatures rise, more tourists from Russia are coming to Heihe to buy daily supplies. A Russian named Natasha said she often visits Heihe in the spring because products in the Chinese city are 50 percent cheaper than in the neighboring Russian city of Blagoveshchensk, media reports said. Photo: VCG